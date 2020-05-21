Rwanda GDP growth to slow to 2% in 2020 from 9.4% last year- finance minister

KIGALI, May 21 (Reuters) - Rwanda's economic growth is expected to slow to 2% this year from 9.4% in 2019, hurt by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, its finance minister said on Thursday.

Uzziel Ndajigimana said the growth was expect to rebound next year to hit 6.3% and to reach 8% in 2022.

(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Editing by George Obulutsa)

