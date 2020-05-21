World Markets

Rwanda GDP growth to slow to 2% in 2020 from 9.4% last year- finance minister

Contributor
Clement Uwiringiyimana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARGARET ANDRESEN

Rwanda's economic growth is expected to slow to 2% this year from 9.4% in 2019, hurt by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, its finance minister said on Thursday.

KIGALI, May 21 (Reuters) - Rwanda's economic growth is expected to slow to 2% this year from 9.4% in 2019, hurt by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, its finance minister said on Thursday.

Uzziel Ndajigimana said the growth was expect to rebound next year to hit 6.3% and to reach 8% in 2022.

(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Editing by George Obulutsa)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular