Rwanda GDP growth to slacken in 2020 due to coronavirus -minister

KIGALI, May 21 (Reuters) - Rwanda's economic growth is expected to slow to 2% this year from 9.4% in 2019 as the COVID-19 pandemic hits performance in tourism, transport and hospitality, its finance minister said on Thursday.

Uzziel Ndajigimana said growth was expect to rebound next year to 6.3% and to reach 8% in 2022.

Like many other countries, Rwanda has suspended international passenger travel and restricted movement and banned social gatherings within the country to contain the novel coronavirus.

Ndajigimana said the hotels and restaurants sector will contract 30.7%, while transport will contract 1.9% due to the stopping of flights.

Agriculture will grow 3% from 5% last year, while industry will expand 4% from 17% a year ago. Services will grow 1% from 8% due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on tourism and conferences, Ndagijimana told parliament.

Rwanda has 314 confirmed coronavirus cases, with no deaths and 216 recoveries out of 53,317 tests done so far.

The International Monetary Fund gave Rwanda a $109.4 million in emergency coronavirus funding in April.

