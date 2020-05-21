World Markets

Rwanda GDP growth to slacken in 2020 due to coronavirus -minister

Contributor
Clement Uwiringiyimana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARGARET ANDRESEN

Rwanda's economic growth is expected to slow to 2% this year from 9.4% in 2019 as the COVID-19 pandemic hits performance in tourism, transport and hospitality, its finance minister said on Thursday.

Adds details, background

KIGALI, May 21 (Reuters) - Rwanda's economic growth is expected to slow to 2% this year from 9.4% in 2019 as the COVID-19 pandemic hits performance in tourism, transport and hospitality, its finance minister said on Thursday.

Uzziel Ndajigimana said growth was expect to rebound next year to 6.3% and to reach 8% in 2022.

Like many other countries, Rwanda has suspended international passenger travel and restricted movement and banned social gatherings within the country to contain the novel coronavirus.

Ndajigimana said the hotels and restaurants sector will contract 30.7%, while transport will contract 1.9% due to the stopping of flights.

Agriculture will grow 3% from 5% last year, while industry will expand 4% from 17% a year ago. Services will grow 1% from 8% due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on tourism and conferences, Ndagijimana told parliament.

Rwanda has 314 confirmed coronavirus cases, with no deaths and 216 recoveries out of 53,317 tests done so far.

The International Monetary Fund gave Rwanda a $109.4 million in emergency coronavirus funding in April.

(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Editing by George Obulutsa, William Maclean)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular