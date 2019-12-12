Rwanda GDP growth surges in Q3 2019

Adds details, background

KIGALI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Rwanda's economic growth shot up in the third quarter of this year, lifted by improved performance in manufacturing, construction and services, the statistics office said on Thursday.

The statistics office said the economy grew 11.9% year-on-year, up from 7.7% in the third quarter of 2018.

It said construction grew 29%, up from 17% a year ago, while manufacturing expanded 13%, up from 10% in the same period last year. Services grew 13%, up from 7%.

Rwanda's economy largely depends on agriculture, tourism and mining. The government forecasts it will grow 8.5% this year, compared with 8.6% in 2018.

Rwanda’s economy has been growing rapidly since the end of the country’s 1994 genocide, when an estimated 800,000 people were killed. The country’s president, Paul Kagame, has been lauded for overseeing the growth, although critics fault him for his harsh handling of dissent.

(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; editing by George Obulutsa, Larry King)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.