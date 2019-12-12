Rwanda GDP growth rises to 11.9% year-on-year in Q3 2019

KIGALI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Rwanda's economy grew 11.9% year-on-year in the third quarter of this year from 7.7% in the same period last year, driven by faster expansion in manufacturing and services, the statistics office said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Editing by George Obulutsa)

