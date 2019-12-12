World Markets

Rwanda GDP growth rises to 11.9% year-on-year in Q3 2019

Contributor
Clement Uwiringiyimana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JEAN BIZIMANA

Rwanda's economy grew 11.9% year-on-year in the third quarter of this year from 7.7% in the same period last year, driven by faster expansion in manufacturing and services, the statistics office said on Thursday.

KIGALI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Rwanda's economy grew 11.9% year-on-year in the third quarter of this year from 7.7% in the same period last year, driven by faster expansion in manufacturing and services, the statistics office said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Editing by George Obulutsa)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular