World Markets

Rwanda economic growth to slow to 6% this year - prime minister

Contributor
Clement Uwiringiyimana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ed Cropley

Rwanda's economy is forecast to grow 6% this year, down from a previous projection of 7.2%, because of the impact of the war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic, prime minister Edouard Ngirente said on Wednesday.

KIGALI, May 18 (Reuters) - Rwanda's economy is forecast to grow 6% this year, down from a previous projection of 7.2%, because of the impact of the war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic, prime minister Edouard Ngirente said on Wednesday.

The east African country's economy bounced back to 10.9% last year after being battered by the impact of COVID-19 restrictions, which particularly hurt its tourism industry.

(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana Writing by Hereward Holland Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((hereward.holland@thomsonreuters.com; +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: hereward.holland.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

Shanghai Resumes Work in Some Factories Amid Virus

May 13, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular