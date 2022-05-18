Rwanda economic growth to slow to 6% this year - prime minister

KIGALI, May 18 (Reuters) - Rwanda's economy is forecast to grow 6% this year, down from a previous projection of 7.2%, because of the impact of the war in Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic, prime minister Edouard Ngirente said on Wednesday.

The east African country's economy bounced back to 10.9% last year after being battered by the impact of COVID-19 restrictions, which particularly hurt its tourism industry.

(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana Writing by Hereward Holland Editing by James Macharia Chege)

