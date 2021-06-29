World Markets

Rwanda COVID-19 measures won't affect mining exports, official says

Contributor
Clement Uwiringiyimana Reuters
Published

New stricter lockdown measures to combat a surge in COVID-19 cases in Rwanda will not affect the country's ability to export minerals, the chief executive of Rwanda's mines board said on Tuesday.

KIGALI, June 29 (Reuters) - New stricter lockdown measures to combat a surge in COVID-19 cases in Rwanda will not affect the country's ability to export minerals, the chief executive of Rwanda's mines board said on Tuesday.

Rwanda mandated a curfew from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. and ordered all offices, including government offices, to close from July 1 for two weeks in eight districts and the capital Kigali.

"I don't believe the current measures will affect our normal services to the Mining Companies," Francis Gatare, CEO of Rwanda's Mines, Petroleum, and Gas Board, told Reuters in an email.

Export permits for minerals are processed online, Gatare said, meaning they will not be disrupted by government offices being shut. The transportation of commercial goods is permitted under the COVID-19 guidelines, Gatare added.

Rwanda is a leading producer of tin, tungsten, and tantalum. The country produced 1,200 tonnes of tin, 1,000 tonnes of tungsten, and 270 tonnes of tantalum in 2020 according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Writing by Helen Reid; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 66 156 5214;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    IMF's Georgieva: Poorer Nations Hit by Climate, Pandemic

    IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva says poorer nations are struggling with pandemic-fueled debt and desperately need help. She speaks to Bloomberg's Haslinda Amin following an IMF panel. (Source: Bloomberg)

    Jun 17, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular