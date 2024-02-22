Rwanda central bank holds its policy rate, sees robust 2023 growth

Adds details and context in paragraphs 1-3

KIGALI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Rwanda's central bank on Thursday held its key lending rate at 7.5%, its governor John Rwangombwa said, adding that economic growth last year was expected to surpass an earlier projection of 6.2%.

It is the second time in a row the bank has held the rate, after raising it from 7.00% in August.

Annual inflation RWCPIY=ECI peaked at 21.7% in November 2022. It fell to 5.0% in January, within policymakers' 2%-8% target range.

