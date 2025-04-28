RVTY Rises as Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, '25 Sales View Up

Revvity, Inc. RVTY reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 96 cents by 5.2%. The bottom line improved 3.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

GAAP EPS from continuing operations was 35 cents compared with 21 cents in the prior-year period.

Revenue Details

Based in Waltham, MA, this leading MedTech company reported revenues of $664.7 million, up 2.3% year over year and 4% organically. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%.

Segmental Details

Revvity reports under two operating segments — Life Sciences and Diagnostics.

Life Sciences

Revenues from this segment totaled $340 million, up 2% organically from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Adjusted operating income amounted to $106 million, up 5% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Revvity Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Revvity Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Revvity Inc. Quote

Diagnostics

This segment’s revenues totaled $324 million, up 3% on a year-over-year basis. Organically, the top line increased 5% year over year.

Adjusted operating income amounted to $74 million, down 2.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Margin Analysis

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $249.7 million, down 4.2% year over year. Research and development expenses amounted to $53.6 million, down 6.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

Adjusted operating income improved 2.5% to $169.9 million from the year-ago quarter’s level. Adjusted operating margin, as a percentage of revenues, was 25.6%, expanding 10 basis points.

Financial Update

The company exited the first quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.14 billion compared with $1.16 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

Net cash used in operating activities totaled $134.1 million compared with $150.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

2025 Guidance

Revvity reiterated its earnings outlook but updated its revenue guidance for 2025.

The company expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $4.90-$5.00. Revenues are now anticipated to be in the band of $2.83-$2.87 billion (previously $2.80-$2.85 billion). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS and revenues is pegged at $4.93 and $2.82 billion, respectively.

Our Take

Revvity exited the first quarter of 2025 on a strong note, with both earnings and sales beating estimates and improving year over year. The company raised its revenue outlook due to a favorable currency movement. The projection is now expected to grow 3-5% organically.

Share of RVTY were up 5.9% during pre-market trading. The company’s shares have lost 14.6% so far this year compared with the industry’s decline of 1.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Solid execution across both Life Sciences and Diagnostics segments underscores the strength of its diversified portfolio. With momentum clearly building and management reaffirming full-year targets, Revvity is well-positioned to navigate ongoing challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities, setting a confident tone for the remainder of 2025.

Last month, RVTY announced the launch of its EUROIMMUN’s Anti-Measles Virus ELISA 2.0 (IgG) in Europe to support the diagnosis of a measles virus infection or to determine the immune status against measles virus. This should bring additional sales in the upcoming quarter, driving top-line growth further. Moreover, the favorable ruling for RVTY in February in a litigation with its partner, Cloud Software Group, ensured uninterrupted access to the latter’s Spotfire software. This will support Revvity and its customers’ operational continuity and service quality.

Earlier this month, RVTY announced the FDA approval for its Auto-Pure 2400 liquid handling platform with the T-SPOT.TB test. The test is already available in certain international markets, and with this approval, it will start commercializing in the U.S. market.

RVTY’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

RVTY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks from the same medical industry are Fresenius Medical Care FMS, Masimo MASI and Glaukos GKOS.

Fresenius Medical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 28.9% for 2025. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

FMS’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met in one, delivering an average surprise of 15.67%. The company is expected to release first-quarter results next month.

FMS’ shares have gained 6% so far this year.

Masimo, sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 at present, has an estimated growth rate of 20% for 2025.

MASI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 14.41%. Its shares have risen 58.5% compared with the industry’s 3.9% growth year to date. The company is expected to release first-quarter results in May.

MASI’s shares have lost 8% so far this year.

Glaukos, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 48.9% for 2025. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.11%. The company’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, met in one and missed in the other, delivering an average surprise of 8.11%. The company is expected to release first-quarter results on April 30.

GKOS’ shares have lost 40.1% so far this year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Masimo Corporation (MASI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Revvity Inc. (RVTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.