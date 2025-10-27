RVTY Q3 Earnings Beat, Sales In Line, '25 EPS View Raised

Revvity, Inc. RVTY reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 by 3.5%. The bottom line, however, declined 7.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

GAAP EPS from continuing operations was 40 cents compared with 77 cents in the prior-year period.

Revenue Details

Based in Waltham, MA, this leading MedTech company reported revenues of $698.9 million, up 2.2% year over year and 1% organically. The top line was almost in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Segmental Details

Revvity reports under two operating segments — Life Sciences and Diagnostics.

Life Sciences

Revenues from this segment totaled $343 million, flat organically year over year.

Adjusted operating income amounted to $101 million, down 9% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Diagnostics

This segment’s revenues totaled $345 million, up 3% on a year-over-year basis. Organically, the top line increased 2% year over year.

Adjusted operating income amounted to $89 million, down 5.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Margin Analysis

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $241.9 million, up 1.8% year over year. Research and development expenses amounted to $50.8 million, up 3.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

Adjusted operating income declined 5.7% to $182.4 million from the year-ago quarter’s level. Adjusted operating margin, as a percentage of revenues, was 26.1%, contracting 220 basis points.

Financial Update

The company exited the third quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $931.4 million compared with $991.8 million at the end of the prior quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $138.9 million compared with $157 million in the year-ago quarter.

2025 Guidance

Revvity has raised its earnings outlook and updated its revenue guidance for 2025.

The company expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $4.90-$5.00 (up from the earlier guidance of $4.85-$4.95). Revenues are now anticipated to be in the band of $2.83-$2.88 billion (previously $2.84-$2.88 billion). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS and revenues is pegged at $4.87 and $2.85 billion, respectively.

Our Take

Revvity exited the third-quarter of 2025 on mixed note, wherein earnings beat estimates but sales were in line. Meanwhile, sales were up year over year but earnings declined. The company updated its revenue outlook to reflect recent currency movement as well as organic growth. The projection reflects growth of 2-4% organically.

Shares of RVTY were down 3.9% during pre-market trading following the mixed earnings result. The company’s shares have lost 11.4% so far this year against the industry’s growth of 6.1%.



Revvity’s balanced performance across Life Sciences and Diagnostics reflects its ability to execute effectively while advancing innovation and expanding partnerships. Despite margin pressures, operational discipline and portfolio focus continue to support profitability and cash generation. Management’s reaffirmation of full-year organic growth and upward revision of adjusted earnings guidance demonstrate confidence in the company’s trajectory and underlying demand drivers.

The newly authorized $1 billion share repurchase program highlights a strong balance sheet and ongoing commitment to shareholder returns. With new product launches gaining traction and strategic initiatives beginning to yield results, Revvity appears well-positioned to strengthen its market position heading into 2026. Overall, the quarter reinforces the company’s long-term strategy of driving sustainable growth through innovation, operational efficiency, and disciplined capital allocation.

