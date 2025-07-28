RVTY Posts Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Raises '25 Sales View

Revvity, Inc. RVTY reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 by 3.5%. The bottom line, however, declined 3.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

GAAP EPS from continuing operations was 46 cents compared with 45 cents in the prior-year period.

Revenue Details

Based in Waltham, MA, this leading MedTech company reported revenues of $720.3 million, up 4.1% year over year and 3% organically. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%.

Segmental Details

Revvity reports under two operating segments — Life Sciences and Diagnostics.

Life Sciences

Revenues from this segment totaled $365.9 million, up 4% organically from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Adjusted operating income amounted to $115 million, down 2.5% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Diagnostics

This segment’s revenues totaled $354.4 million, up 3% on a year-over-year basis. Organically, the top line increased 2% year over year.

Adjusted operating income amounted to $89 million, down 4.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Margin Analysis

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $248.5 million, down 1.2% year over year. Research and development expenses amounted to $53.3 million, up 10.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

Adjusted operating income declined 3.6% to $191.8 million from the year-ago quarter’s level. Adjusted operating margin, as a percentage of revenues, was 26.6%, contracting 220 basis points.

Financial Update

The company exited the second quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $991.8 million compared with $1.14 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $134.3 million compared with $158.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

2025 Guidance

Revvity lowered its earnings outlook but raised its revenue guidance for 2025.

The company expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $4.85-$4.95 (up from the earlier guidance of $4.90-$5.00). Revenues are now anticipated to be in the band of $2.84-$2.88 billion (previously $2.83-$2.87 billion). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS and revenues is pegged at $4.82 and $2.85 billion, respectively.

Our Take

Revvity exited the second quarter of 2025 on a strong note, with both earnings and sales beating estimates and improving year over year. The company raised its revenue outlook due to a favorable currency movement as well as organic growth. The projection is now expected to grow 2-4% organically.

Shares of RVTY were down 5.9% during pre-market trading, likely due to a lower EPS outlook. The company’s shares have lost 7.1% so far this year compared with the industry’s decline of 5.2%. The S&P 500 Index is up 8.2% in that period.



However, solid execution across both Life Sciences and Diagnostics segments underscores the strength of its diversified portfolio. With momentum clearly building and management reaffirming full-year targets, Revvity is well-positioned to navigate ongoing challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities, setting a confident tone for the remainder of 2025.

Last month, RVTY announced the launch of its new IDS i20 analytical random access platform from EUROIMMUN, enabling full automation of chemiluminescence immunoassays. In May, RVTY announced the launch of three Mimix reference standards for IVD use, designed for monitoring of next-generation sequencing (NGS) or droplet digital polymerase chain reacting (ddPCR) assays designed to detect somatic mutations in genomic DNA (gDNA) from human samples for IVD use. These should bring additional sales in the upcoming quarter, driving top-line growth further.

Moreover, the favorable ruling for RVTY in February in a litigation with its partner, Cloud Software Group, ensured uninterrupted access to the latter’s Spotfire software. This will support Revvity and its customers’ operational continuity and service quality.

RVTY’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

RVTY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space that are expected to report earnings soon are Align Technology ALGN, Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH and Cencora, Inc. COR.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Align Technology’s second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS is currently pegged at $2.57. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.06 billion. ALGN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Align Technology has an estimated long-term growth rate of 11.2%. However, ALGN’s earnings yield is 5.1% compared with the industry’s 5.4%.

Cardinal Health currently has a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS is currently pegged at $2.03 and the same for revenues is pinned at $60.67 billion.

Cardinal Health has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10.9%. CAH’s earnings yield of 5.7% compares favorably with the industry’s 5.5%.

Cencora currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS is currently pegged at $3.78 and the same for revenues is pinned at $80.33 billion.

Cencora has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.8%. COR’s earnings yield of 5.4% compares favorably with the industry’s 4.1%.

