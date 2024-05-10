RVTY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Revvity Inc (Symbol: RVTY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $105.01, changing hands as high as $106.07 per share. Revvity Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RVTY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RVTY's low point in its 52 week range is $79.50 per share, with $131.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.89. The RVTY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

