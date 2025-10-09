RVTY Collaborates With Sanofi for Early Detection of Type 1 Diabetes

Revvity, Inc. RVTY announced a program aimed at transforming early detection of type 1 diabetes (T1D), a progressive autoimmune disorder affecting more than nine million people worldwide. The initiative builds on its existing research-use assay, with plans to launch a population-scale in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test supported by Sanofi SNY.

By moving beyond research-only applications, Revvity is positioning itself to expand into large-scale clinical testing, a pivot from its traditional genomic and rare disease focus.

High-Throughput Clinical Screening

At the heart of the program is the development of a 4-plex T1D autoantibody assay, validated on the company’s GSP instrument. This platform leverages both capillary dried blood spot and venous samples to facilitate early-stage detection at population levels.

The high-throughput capability of the GSP system addresses the scalability challenge of implementing T1D screening in routine clinical practice. Regulatory submissions across major jurisdictions, including the FDA and European IVDR, signal Revvity’s intent to commercialize rapidly and capture a foothold in broader diagnostics markets.

Share Price Performance

RVTY shares have declined 17.8% so far this year compared with the industry’s fall of 0.4%. The S&P 500 Index has rallied 15% in the same period.



Revvity’s announcement of its type 1 diabetes early detection program, backed by Sanofi, is likely to generate positive investor sentiment. The initiative broadens Revvity’s market scope beyond rare diseases, positioning it for long-term growth. Regulatory milestones and successful commercialization may increase RVTY’s share price in the near to medium term.

Strategic & Clinical Significance

The collaboration with Sanofi underscores a dual strategy: expanding access to Revvity’s lab-developed tests through its global network, while simultaneously advancing regulatory-cleared diagnostics. This two-pronged approach strengthens the company’s clinical credibility and its ability to drive adoption in new geographies.

For Sanofi, whose portfolio includes immunology and metabolic therapies, earlier detection creates a pathway to engage patients sooner, improving outcomes and market alignment.

Industry Prospects

Per the Coherent Market Insights report, the global type 1 diabetes market is anticipated to see a CAGR of 6.4% from $16.97 billion in 2025 to $26.22 billion in 2032.

The type 1 diabetes market is witnessing positive growth, primarily driven by several factors. These include the rising prevalence of the disease, greater awareness of self-care and management and continuous technological advancements in insulin delivery. The market is also benefiting from better diagnostic capabilities and mass screening, which allow for quicker diagnosis and treatment.

Broader Market Implications

The latest collaboration with Sanofi signals Revvity’s ambition to broaden its testing capabilities beyond niche rare-disease applications into high-prevalence conditions. With rising T1D incidence, mainly in patients without a family history, the market opportunity for early detection tools is substantial.

If successful, the initiative can establish Revvity as a frontrunner in redefining the standard of care for T1D and open the door for similar disease-screening programs.

RVTY’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Revvity currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Masimo MASI and Merit Medical System MMSI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Masimo shares have lost 10.4% so far this year compared with the industry’s 7.4% decline. Estimates for the company’s 2025 earnings per share have increased 1.3% to $5.30 in the past 30 days. MASI’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.8%. In the last reported quarter, it registered an earnings surprise of 8.1%.

Estimates for Merit Medical’s 2025 earnings per share have increased 0.8% to $3.63 in the past 60 days. Shares of the company have lost 13.8% so far this year against the industry’s 1.1% growth. MMSI’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.92%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 17.44%.

