RVMD Stock Rises on Detailed Results From Pancreatic Cancer Study

Shares of Revolution Medicines RVMD were rising in pre-market today after the company reported full results from the phase III RASolute 302 study, which evaluated lead candidate daraxonrasib in previously treated patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). These findings were also presented at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting yesterday and simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Though Revolution Medicines previously reported in April that the study met all primary and secondary endpoints based on interim analysis, the latest findings provide a more comprehensive look at the drug’s clinical benefit.

RVMD’s Detailed RASolute 302 Data Highlights Treatment Advantage

The study enrolled a broad patient population, including those with diverse RAS mutations, particularly G12 variants, as well as those without identifiable RAS mutations. Participants were randomized to receive either 300 mg of oral daraxonrasib once daily or standard-of-care cytotoxic chemotherapy delivered intravenously. The primary endpoints included overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with RAS G12-mutant tumors, while key secondary endpoints assessed these outcomes in the overall study population.

Across the RAS G12 population, daraxonrasib reduced the risk of death by 60% compared with standard chemotherapy and achieved a median OS of 13.2 months compared to 6.6 months for chemotherapy. The drug also demonstrated a significant benefit on PFS, with median PFS improving to 7.3 months from 3.5 months with chemotherapy.

Similar benefits were seen across the overall study population. Daraxonrasib reduced the risk of death by 60% and improved median OS to 13.2 months compared with 6.7 months for chemotherapy. Median PFS stood at 7.2 months for daraxonrasib versus 3.6 months with chemotherapy.

The drug was generally well-tolerated and demonstrated a manageable safety profile. Management noted that patients receiving daraxonrasib experienced meaningful improvements in patient-reported outcomes, including significant delays in the deterioration of cancer-related pain, overall global health status and quality of life.

Per Revolution Medicines, these findings strengthen daraxonrasib's potential to become a new treatment option for previously treated metastatic PDAC, a setting where effective therapies remain limited.

Based on the above data, the company intends to advance regulatory submissions globally. For the FDA submission, RVMD plans to use the Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher to significantly cut down the review period to just 1-2 months.

RVMD Stock’s Price Performance

Year to date, the company’s shares have risen 98% compared with the industry’s nil growth.



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More on RVMD’s Daraxonrasib

Daraxonrasib is designed to target a broad spectrum of RAS-driven cancers, including PDAC, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and colorectal cancer.

Apart from RASolute 302, Revolution Medicines is evaluating daraxonrasib for several other settings in PDAC. While the RASolute 303 study is assessing the drug for the first-line metastatic setting of the disease, the RASolute 304 study is evaluating its efficacy as an adjuvant therapy for patients with resectable PDAC.

Concerning NSCLC, the company is conducting the RASolve 301 study on daraxonrasib in patients with locally advanced or metastatic RAS-mutated NSCLC. It is on track to start a fifth late-stage study of the drug in the first-line NSCLC setting later this year.

To further strengthen its position in RAS-driven cancers, Revolution Medicines has established multiple clinical collaborations to evaluate daraxonrasib and its other RAS inhibitors in combination regimens. These partnerships include collaborations with Bristol Myers BMY, Summit Therapeutics SMMT and Tango Therapeutics TNGX.

Revolution Medicines, Inc. Price

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RVMD’s Zacks Rank

Revolution Medicines currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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