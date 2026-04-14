RVMD Stock Rallies 41% on Positive Phase III Pancreatic Cancer Data

Shares of Revolution Medicines RVMD surged 41% after the company announced that its pivotal phase III RASolute 302 study evaluating daraxonrasib, its lead pipeline candidate in previously treated patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), met all primary and key secondary endpoints.

Key Details of RVMD’s Phase III RASolute 302 Study for PDAC

RASolute 302 is a global, randomized phase III registrational study evaluating the safety and efficacy of daraxonrasib, an investigational oral RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor, as monotherapy in patients with metastatic PDAC. The study enrolled a broad patient population, including those with diverse RAS mutations, particularly G12 variants, as well as those without identifiable RAS mutations. Participants were randomized to receive either 300 mg of oral daraxonrasib once daily or standard-of-care cytotoxic chemotherapy delivered intravenously.

Year to date, shares of RVMD have risen 71.1% compared with the industry’s 0.6% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The primary endpoints of the study included progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) in patients with RAS G12-mutant tumors, while secondary endpoints evaluated these outcomes in the overall study population, along with response rates, duration of response and patient-reported quality of life.

Daraxonrasib demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in both PFS and OS compared with standard intravenous cytotoxic chemotherapy. In the overall study population, patients receiving daraxonrasib achieved a median OS of 13.2 months versus 6.7 months for chemotherapy. The therapy was generally well tolerated, with a manageable safety profile and no new safety signals identified.

Based on these data, Revolution Medicines plans to advance regulatory submissions globally, including a new drug application to the FDA under the Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher program.

More on RVMD’s Daraxonrasib

Daraxonrasib is designed to target a broad spectrum of RAS-driven cancers, including PDAC, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and colorectal cancer and is currently being studied across four global late-stage studies, three in PDAC (RASolute 302, RASolute-303 and RASolute 304) and one in NSCLC (RASolve 301), positioning it as a potentially first-in-class therapy in a setting with high unmet medical need.

While the RASolute 302 study is assessing the candidate in patients with second-line metastatic PDAC, the RASolute 303 study is evaluating its efficacy in the first-line metastatic setting of the disease. Revolution Medicines is also evaluating daraxonrasib in the RASolute 304 study as an adjuvant therapy for patients with resectable PDAC.

Revolution Medicines is conducting the RASolve 301 study in patients with locally advanced or metastatic RAS-mutated NSCLC. The company is also on track to start a fifth late-stage study on daraxonrasib in the first-line NSCLC setting in 2026.

The FDA previously granted daraxonrasib Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug Designations for previously treated metastatic PDAC with G12 mutations.

Revolution Medicines’ Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

RVMD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX and Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have risen from $2.55 to $2.87. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have surged from $2.85 to $3.25. CPRX shares have gained 8.6% year to date.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 35.19%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have risen from $2.89 to $3.08. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have surged from $3.22 to $3.41. INDV shares have lost 11.9% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 74.53%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have increased from $8.22 to $8.99. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen from $9.90 to $10.10. Year to date, shares of ANIP have declined 0.8%.

ANI Pharmaceuticals' earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 22.21%.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Indivior Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INDV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.