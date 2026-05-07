RVMD Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss in Q1, Raises '26 Expense View

Revolution Medicines RVMD reported a first-quarter 2026 loss of $2.29 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.83. The company had incurred a loss of $1.13 in the year-ago quarter.

Currently, RVMD does not have any approved products in its portfolio. It has yet to generate revenues.

RVMD’s Stock Performance

Shares of Revolution Medicines have surged 83% year to date compared with the industry’s nil growth.



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More on RVMD’s Earnings

Research and development expenses amounted to about $344 million, up 67% year over year. This significant increase was primarily driven by higher costs associated with clinical studies and manufacturing for the company’s drug candidates.

General and administrative expenses surged 189% to $101.3 million, primarily driven by higher stock-based compensation expenses, headcount costs and administrative costs, as well as increased commercial preparation activities during the quarter.

As of March 31, 2026, Revolution Medicines had cash and cash equivalents worth $1.9 billion compared with $2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.

RVMD Updates 2026 Guidance

The company revised its guidance for operating expenses. It expects the figure to be between $1.7 billion and $1.8 billion (previously: $1.6-$1.7 billion), which includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $260-$280 million (previously: $180-$200 million).

Pipeline Updates

Revolution Medicines is developing multiple novel drugs that target the active, GTP-bound form (or ON form) of RAS proteins, which it refers to as RAS(ON). The company’s lead pipeline drug is daraxonrasib, an investigational oral RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor designed to target all three major RAS mutation hotspot positions (G12, G13 and Q61). RVMD is currently evaluating daraxonrasib across four late-stage registrational studies — three in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and one in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Last month, RVMD reported that the RASolute 302 study, which evaluated the drug in patients with second-line metastatic PDAC, met all primary and secondary endpoints. Based on this result, the company plans to advance regulatory submissions globally. For the FDA submission, Revolution Medicines intends to use the Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher to significantly reduce the review period to just 1-2 months.

Revolution Medicines is also evaluating daraxonrasib for several other settings in PDAC. While the RASolute 303 study is assessing the drug for the first-line metastatic setting of the disease, the RASolute 304 study is evaluating its efficacy as an adjuvant therapy for patients with resectable PDAC.

Concerning NSCLC, the company is conducting the RASolve 301 study on daraxonrasib in patients with locally advanced or metastatic RAS-mutated NSCLC. It is on track to start a fifth late-stage study of the drug in the first-line NSCLC setting later this year.

While multi-selective inhibitors like daraxonrasib target several forms of RAS mutations, Revolution Medicines is developing mutant-selective inhibitors like elironrasib (targeting G12C) and zoldonrasib (targeting G12D), which are designed to suppress the growth of specific RAS-bearing cancer cells. The company is pursuing an expansive combination strategy to enhance efficacy and broaden therapeutic reach, especially in first-line settings.

In February, RVMD announced that it started the phase III RASolute 305 study evaluating the combination of zoldonrasib and the investigator’s choice of chemotherapy (either gemcitabine nab-paclitaxel or modified FOLFIRINOX) in patients with first-line PDAC. Later this year, it plans to initiate two more late-stage studies assessing a combination therapy involving the drug — one in NSCLC and another in PDAC.

To further strengthen its position in the RAS-addicted cancer space, Revolution Medicines has entered into several agreements with different companies to accelerate pipeline growth. The company has established clinical collaborations with Bristol Myers BMY, Summit Therapeutics SMMT and Tango Therapeutics TNGX to evaluate the combinations of its RAS(ON) inhibitors with their pipeline drugs.

Revolution Medicines, Inc. Price

Revolution Medicines, Inc. price | Revolution Medicines, Inc. Quote

RVMD’s Zacks Rank

Revolution currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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