RVMD Reports Antitumor Activity From Phase 1/2 Zoldonrasib Trials In Pancreatic Cancer

(RTTNews) - Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD), late-stage clinical oncology company, on Thursday announced results from two Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating zoldonrasib-based combination regimens for the treatment of RAS G12D metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, or PDAC.

Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic Ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is a common type of RAS-driven pancreatic cancer. According to the company, more than 90% of patients have tumors with mutations in RAS genes, while RAS G12D is the most prevalent subtype, occurring in about 40% patients with PDAC.

Zoldonrasib and Daraxonrasib

Zoldonrasib is an investigational, oral, RAS (ON) G12D-selective covalent tri-complex inhibitor. It is currently being evaluated as a monotherapy and in combination with standard-of-care (SoC) regimens in lung and gastrointestinal cancers.

Daraxonrasib is an investigational, oral, RAS(ON) multi-selective non-covalent inhibitor designed to treat patients with cancers driven by a wide range of common RAS mutations. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) previously granted daraxonrasib Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of patients with previously treated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) harboring G12 mutations.

RMC-GI-102 and Clinical Highlights

RMC-GI-102 is an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial evaluating zoldonrasib 1200 mg once daily in combination with investigator's choice of SoC chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated metastatic RAS G12D PDAC. The chemotherapy options include modified FOLFIRINOX (mFFX) or gemcitabine plus nab-paclitaxel (GnP).

As of the February 8, 2026, data cutoff the trial enrolled 41 patients in the zoldonrasib plus mFFX arm and 40 patients in the zoldonrasib plus GnP arm.

Data from the trial showed anti-tumor activity and an objective response rate (ORR) of 82% and disease control rate (DCR) of 96% in the zoldonrasib with mFFX arm, while with GnP arm ORR was 61% and DCR was 90%.

The company described the safety profile as manageable, although Grade 3 or higher treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) occurred in 61% who received zoldonrasib with mFFX and 80% of patients who received zoldonrasib plus GnP.

RMC-9805-001 and Clinical Outcomes

RMC-9805-001 is a Phase 1 trial evaluating zoldonrasib 1200 mg once daily with daraxonrasib 300 mg once daily in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS G12D mutations.

As of the February 9, 2026, data cutoff, 60 patients with RAS G12D metastatic PDAC who had previously received one or more prior lines of therapy were treated with the combination.

The Phase 1 trial demonstrated antitumor activity in patients with previously treated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, or PDAC. In the second-line cohort of 30 patients, ORR was 50% and DCR was 97%. Median progression-free survival (PFS) was 9.6 months, with a six-month PFS rate of 71%. Median overall survival (OS) was not yet estimable, while the six-month OS rate was 89%.

In the third line and later cohort of 30 patients, ORR was 47% and DCR was 90%. Median PFS was 7.6 months, with a six-month PFS rate of 59%. The median OS was 10.5 months with a six-month OS rate of 82%.

The safety and tolerability profile of zoldonrasib plus daraxonrasib was generally consistent with the established profile of daraxonrasib monotherapy. Grade 3 or higher TRAEs occurred in 35% of patients receiving the combination.

Revolution shares closed Thursday at $189.24, up 0.92%. In the pre-market, shares are trading up 1.46% to $192.00.

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