$RVMD Earnings Results: $RVMD Reports Quarterly Earnings

$RVMD ($RVMD) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of -$1.13 per share, missing estimates of -$1.11 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $RVMD stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$RVMD Insider Trading Activity

$RVMD insiders have traded $RVMD stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RVMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THILO SCHROEDER has made 2 purchases buying 1,304,347 shares for an estimated $59,999,962 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEPHEN MICHAEL KELSEY (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 24,623 shares for an estimated $1,317,825 .

. MARK A GOLDSMITH (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,452 shares for an estimated $990,115 .

. JEFF CISLINI (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 16,058 shares for an estimated $806,784 .

. MARGARET A HORN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,387 shares for an estimated $315,938 .

. JACK ANDERS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,499 shares for an estimated $192,410.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RVMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of $RVMD stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RVMD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RVMD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RVMD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RVMD forecast page.

$RVMD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RVMD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RVMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $67.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Benjamin Burnett from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $64.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Eliana Merle from UBS set a target price of $71.0 on 01/08/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.