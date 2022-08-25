RVMD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Revolution Medicines Inc (Symbol: RVMD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.46, changing hands as low as $22.34 per share. Revolution Medicines Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RVMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RVMD's low point in its 52 week range is $14.08 per share, with $34.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.75.
