RVLV's Next Retail Playbook: Agentic AI and Omnichannel Moves

Revolve Group, Inc. RVLV is leaning into a next-phase retail model built on artificial intelligence, owned brands, and selective physical stores. The company is pairing customer-facing personalization with back-end automation, while expanding internationally with localized merchandising and tighter logistics.



With RVLV carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), the story is less about a single-quarter spike and more about whether these moves can compound into steadier margin gains through the current fiscal year and beyond.

RVLV Is Using AI to Redefine Product Discovery

Artificial intelligence sits at the center of RVLV’s product discovery strategy. In fiscal 2025, the company generated several million dollars in annualized revenue gains tied to AI-driven personalization and enhancements to proprietary search.



On the front end, AI-powered product recommendations and virtual styling tools are designed to raise engagement and lift conversion. The push is not limited to the digital storefront, either. RVLV is also using AI to drive efficiencies across customer service and operations, including automated transcription, back-end invoice processing, and fraud reduction.

Revolve’s GenAI Tests Point to a New Shopping Interface

The more emerging trend is RVLV’s testing of generative AI features that surface contextually relevant product information. The work matters because it points toward a shopping interface that is less search-and-scroll and more guided, intent-based discovery.



That same test phase is positioned as a foundational step toward launching agentic artificial intelligence conversational chat in the future. If executed well, it can compress the path from inspiration to purchase by keeping shoppers inside a higher-conversion conversation loop rather than sending them back into filters and product grids.

Revolve Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Revolve Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Revolve Group, Inc. Quote

Revolve’s Owned-Brand Machine Is Getting More Ambitious

Owned brands are becoming a larger strategic lever, and the cadence is quickening. On March 4, 2026, RVLV launched REVOLVE Los Angeles, its first eponymous fashion house, with the line debuting March 9 exclusively on REVOLVE and FWRD. Management framed the move as a way to engage customers more permanently and build brand equity beyond pure digital reach.



The broader owned-brand engine is already contributing to mix and margin quality. Owned brands represented 19.8% of the REVOLVE segment’s net sales in fiscal 2025, up from 18.2% in fiscal 2024. Owned-brand penetration within REVOLVE increased for the fourth consecutive quarter in fiscal 2025, supported by newer launches such as SRG and Haelo alongside traction in existing labels.

RVLV’s Stores as a Lab for Brand and Mix Expansion

Physical retail is being positioned as an intentional extension of the brand, not a reversal of the digital-first model. The strategy focuses on deeper customer connections, incremental reach, and higher owned-brand penetration in a multidimensional environment. RVLV is also responding to the reality that over 60% of global apparel and footwear spend still happens in stores.



The Grove location in Los Angeles offers a proof point for the integrated concept. The store carries assortments across REVOLVE and FWRD, including apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home. It also features in-house brands such as SRG, Helsa, and Eaves, along with authenticated pre-owned handbags under FWRD Renew and a dedicated men’s edit.

What Could Break the Trend Narrative for RVLV?

Several variables can disrupt the “next playbook” narrative. Tariff exposure is a key swing factor, with gross margin described as especially sensitive to tariff timing and levels. For fiscal 2026, RVLV guided gross margin to 53.7%–54.2%, implying a slower pace of expansion versus fiscal 2025, and the back half of the year faces tougher comparisons as prior markdown optimization benefits are lapped.



Planned expense growth also matters. Marketing investment is expected to rise to 15.3%–15.8% of net sales in fiscal 2026, a meaningful year-over-year increase, while average order value headwinds persist as mix shifts toward lower-priced categories such as beauty. Luxury demand volatility is another swing factor, since recent consolidated gross-margin upside was tied heavily to FWRD segment margin expansion.



Ultimately, execution across tariffs, marketing efficiency, and mix will help determine whether RVLV can translate these initiatives into sustained margin expansion and consistently high-single-digit adjusted EBITDA margin over time.

A Look at RVLV’s Peers

In the broader apparel space, investors may also be tracking peers with different demand drivers. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is seeing positive earnings-estimate revision momentum. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF is currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), as it balances brand momentum with a tougher macro backdrop for discretionary spending. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

