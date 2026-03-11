Is RVLV Stock a Buy Now as AI and FWRD Momentum Build?

Revolve Group, Inc. RVLV sits at an interesting crossroads. The longer-term view is Neutral, while the near-term Zacks Rank is #3 (Hold). For investors, the question is straightforward: can the company’s upside drivers materialize quickly enough to offset margin pressure and heavier spending over the next six to 12 months?



That balance between opportunity and risk shapes the core debate around the stock. Investors are weighing whether technology-driven conversion gains, luxury share gains at FWRD, and owned-brand mix can compound faster than tariff sensitivity and a planned step-up in operating expenses. The next two to four quarters matter because fiscal 2026 guidance suggests only modest gross margin expansion versus the prior year.

The Bull Case for Revolve

RVLV’s Tech-Led Conversion and Efficiency

RVLV is leaning into artificial intelligence as a multi-year catalyst. The company generated several million dollars in annualized revenue gains in fiscal 2025 from AI-driven personalization and improvements to proprietary search algorithms. AI-powered recommendations and virtual styling tools are cited as improving engagement and conversion rates, which supports revenue lift without relying solely on higher traffic.



The upside is not limited to the front end. AI is also linked to operating efficiency through automated transcription for customer service, back-end invoice processing, and fraud reduction. Management is testing generative AI to surface contextually relevant product information, a step toward richer shopping experiences over time.

RVLV’s FWRD Share Gains in Luxury Disruption

The luxury-focused FWRD segment is showing momentum. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, FWRD net sales grew 14% year over year. The segment also delivered its highest-ever new customer acquisitions for any single quarter. Profitability moved with it. FWRD gross profit increased 33% year over year in the quarter, translating to 650 basis points of margin expansion.



The opportunity is framed as a structural share gain. Financial distress and bankruptcies among multi-brand luxury peers are creating openings, and FWRD has paired that backdrop with brand collaborations, including Fendi, Ralph Lauren, and Miu Miu.

Revolve’s Owned Brands and Gross Margin Path

Owned brands remain a central lever for margin quality. Owned-brand penetration within the REVOLVE segment increased for the fourth consecutive quarter in fiscal 2025, reaching 20% of net sales, supported by launches such as SRG and Haelo.



Management expects owned-brand penetration to build sequentially through 2026 and indicated that returning to a mid-thirties percentage over the longer term remains within reach. A higher owned-brand mix is positioned as structurally more profitable than third-party offerings, supporting gross margin durability.



On the cadence, fiscal 2026 gross margin is expected to expand, with more meaningful year-over-year improvement in the first half as comparisons shift after markdown-optimization gains in the second half of fiscal 2025.

The Bear Case for Revolve

RVLV’s Exposure to Tariffs

Tariffs are a real swing factor. Gross margin is described as especially sensitive to the timing and level of tariffs, and unfavorable outcomes or delayed mitigation could narrow the path to sustained margin improvement.



Guidance also implies slower progress in fiscal 2026. The company expects fiscal 2026 gross margin between 53.7% and 54.2%, which is about 45 basis points of improvement at the midpoint, a deceleration from the roughly 100 basis points of expansion achieved in fiscal 2025.



The back half is set up as tougher. Fiscal 2026 faces difficult comparisons in the second half as it laps markdown-optimization benefits from the second half of fiscal 2025.

Revolve’s AOV Pressure and Expense Deleverage

Average order value is another pressure point. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, consolidated average order value declined 2% year over year to $296, driven primarily by a 43% increase in beauty sales, which carry lower price points than core apparel.



On top of that, spending is planned to rise. Fiscal 2026 marketing investment is guided to 15.3%–15.8% of net sales, and general and administrative expense is guided to $161 million–$164 million, which can weigh on adjusted EBITDA margin leverage even if demand holds.

How RVLV Could “Work” From Here

The path is clearer if a few signals stack up. First, FWRD needs to sustain momentum, including continued customer acquisition strength and a healthy margin profile.



Second, owned-brand penetration should keep climbing as management expects through 2026, reinforcing gross margin quality. Third, international growth should continue running ahead of domestic, supported by localized merchandising and logistics benefits from the Hong Kong fulfillment hub.

Sneak Peek Into RVLV’s Valuation

RVLV is priced at 26.47X forward 12-month earnings per share, versus 15.55X for the Zacks sub-industry, 17.53X for the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector, and 22.01X for the S&P 500.

The $25 price target is based on a 28.06X forward 12-month earnings multiple, consistent with a framework that values RVLV above the sub-industry while keeping the implied upside modest.



Revolve is trading at a premium to Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN and Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT with a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 11.17 and 20.41, respectively. While BOOT holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), URBN carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

