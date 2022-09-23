RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) shareholders have endured a 35% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

It is a pleasure to report that the RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) is up 107% in the last quarter. But that doesn't help the fact that the three year return is less impressive. After all, the share price is down 35% in the last three years, significantly under-performing the market.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Because RVL Pharmaceuticals made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last three years, RVL Pharmaceuticals' revenue dropped 84% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. On the face of it we'd posit the share price fall of 10% compound, over three years is well justified by the fundamental deterioration. The key question now is whether the company has the capacity to fund itself to profitability, without more cash. Of course, it is possible for businesses to bounce back from a revenue drop - but we'd want to see that before getting interested.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGS:RVLP Earnings and Revenue Growth September 23rd 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling RVL Pharmaceuticals stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We can sympathize with RVL Pharmaceuticals about their 12% loss for the year, but the silver lining is that the broader market return was worse, at around -20%. The one-year return is also not as bad as the 10% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last three years. It is of course not much comfort to know that the losses have slowed. Shareholders will be hoping for a proper turnaround, no doubt. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for RVL Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

