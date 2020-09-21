US Markets

RV makers roll toward a V-shaped recovery amid COVID

Contributor
Timothy Aeppel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TIM AEPPEL

At least one American industry is rolling toward a V-shaped recovery.

By Timothy Aeppel

Sept 21 (Reuters) - At least one American industry is rolling toward a V-shaped recovery.

Wholesale shipments of recreational vehicles - which have surged in popularity as Americans sought to travel without the need to touch hotel or restaurant doorknobs - are projected to set a record next year, according to an analysis seen by Reuters prepared for the RV Industry Association. The report is being released today.

The new analysis estimates shipments could hit 507,200 units. Such an achievement would represent a nearly 20% rise over the report’s new estimate for 2020 and exceed the previous peak of 504,600 units shipped in 2017.

The trade group’s president, Craig Kirby, said in a release that people see RVs “as a way to have the freedom to travel and experience an outdoor lifestyle while also controlling their environment.”

Other outdoor-oriented industries have seen a similar trend. Sales of swimming pools, boats, and all-terrain vehicles have all surged since lockdowns were lifted earlier this year.

The RV industry, centered around Elkhart, Indiana, was largely shut down for two months early in the coronavirus pandemic. But then business roared back. The report’s projection for 2020 is shipments of 424,400 units. That would represent a 4.5% increase over 2019. Some manufacturers are reporting shortages of parts and other supply chain constraints amid the upswing in manufacturing.

The report was prepared for the trade group by an outside consultant, ITR Economics.

(Reporting by Timothy Aeppel; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((Tim.Aeppel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular