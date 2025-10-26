RV Capital Pares Down its $55 Million Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR) Stake

Key Points

RV Capital sold 50,653 shares of Interactive Brokers Group; estimated trade value of ~$3.19 million based on the quarterly average price.

This transaction represents 0.58% of RV Capital AG’s 13F reportable assets under management as of Q3 2025.

Post-trade stake: 799,267 shares, valued at $54,997,562 as of September 30, 2025.

The position now accounts for 10.07% of fund AUM as of Q3 2025, making it RV Capital AG’s 5th-largest holding.

RV Capital AG disclosed the sale of 50,653 shares of Interactive Brokers Group, estimated at ~$3.19 million based on the quarterly average price, in its October 22, 2025 SEC filing for Q3 2025.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated October 22, 2025, RV Capital reduced its stake in Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 50,653 shares during the quarter.

The estimated transaction value was approximately $3.19 million, based on the period’s average closing price.

After this sale, the fund’s remaining position was 799,267 shares, valued at $54,997,562 as of September 30, 2025.

What else to know

RV Capital’s move was a partial sale; Interactive Brokers Group now represents 10.1% of reported AUM as of September 30, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

Carvana: $167.97 million (30.8% of AUM) Meta Platforms: $102.60 million (18.8% of AUM) Credit Acceptance Corp: $60.90 million (11.1% of AUM) Wix.com: $55.95 million (10.2% of AUM) Interactive Brokers: $55 million (10.1% of AUM)

As of October 21, 2025, shares of Interactive Brokers Group were priced at $66.27, outperforming the S&P 500 by 64 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $5.95 billion Net Income (TTM) $917.00 million Dividend Yield 0.40% Price (as of market close 2025-10-21) $66.27

Company Snapshot

Interactive Brokers offers electronic brokerage services for stocks, options, futures, forex, bonds, mutual funds, ETFs, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

It serves institutional clients—including hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and registered investment advisors—as well as individual investors globally.

The company operates a global trading platform with access to over 150 markets in multiple countries and currencies.

Interactive Brokers Group is a leading automated electronic broker with a global presence, providing a broad range of trading and investment products across multiple asset classes.

Its scalable platform and diversified service offering position it as a competitive force in the electronic brokerage industry.

Foolish take

RV Capital's sale of Interactive Brokers in the third quarter is definitely something investors shouldn't panic about.

Not only was the sale relatively minor, but Interactive Brokers remains the firm's fifth-largest holding. In fact, despite RV Capital selling roughly one-third of its Interactive Brokers shares over the last two years, the stock's portfolio allocation grew from 8% to 10%.

As odd as this sounds, it is due to the fact that the stock more than tripled over the just the last two years as the company continues to grow sales and earnings by double-digit rates while adding new customers at an incredible clip.

Home to a long list of awards of recognitions such as the best platform for trading professionals, best platform for option traders, and best broker for international trades, Interactive Brokers has become a staple of the investment landscape.

Despite the stock's incredible run over the last two years, its price-to-earnings ratio is only up to 33. While this is higher than its historical averages, it isn't outrageous for a business that just grew customer accounts and customer equity by 32% and 40% in the last quarter.

More than doubling the total returns of the S&P 500 since its IPO in 2007, the future remains bright for Interactive Brokers. However, in RV Capital's case, it made some sense to trim its already hefty position in the company.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if they exceed a certain threshold.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm on behalf of clients.

Partial sale: Selling only a portion of a fund's position in a particular security, rather than the entire holding.

Stake: The amount of ownership or investment a fund or individual holds in a company.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return or better performance compared to a specific benchmark or index.

Proprietary trading groups: Firms or teams that trade financial instruments using their own capital, rather than on behalf of clients.

Introducing brokers: Firms or individuals who refer clients to a brokerage, earning commissions but not directly handling client accounts.

Registered investment advisors (RIAs): Professionals or firms registered to provideinvestment adviceand manage client portfolios for a fee.

Electronic brokerage: A brokerage that provides trading services primarily through online platforms, with minimal human intervention.

Asset classes: Categories of investments, such as stocks, bonds, commodities, or real estate, with similar characteristics.

Scalable platform: A technology system that can handle increased demand or growth without losing performance or reliability.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Interactive Brokers Group, Meta Platforms, and Wix.com. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2027 $43.75 calls on Interactive Brokers Group and short January 2027 $46.25 calls on Interactive Brokers Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

