Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Ruth's Hospitality Group said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $16.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.79%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.93%, the lowest has been 1.42%, and the highest has been 13.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.94 (n=165).

The current dividend yield is 0.44 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.66% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ruth's Hospitality Group is $18.87. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 11.66% from its latest reported closing price of $16.90.

The projected annual revenue for Ruth's Hospitality Group is $553MM, an increase of 11.86%. The projected annual EPS is $1.29, an increase of 8.17%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 410 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ruth's Hospitality Group. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RUTH is 0.09%, an increase of 28.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.79% to 32,253K shares. The put/call ratio of RUTH is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Hill Path Capital holds 2,971K shares representing 9.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,256K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,256K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,187K shares, representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUTH by 8.58% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,020K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,025K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUTH by 6.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 932K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 932K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RUTH by 8.12% over the last quarter.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 140 Ruth's Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth's Chris' signature fashion - 'sizzling.'

