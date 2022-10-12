Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Ruth's Hospitality Group's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Ruth's Hospitality Group had US$40.0m of debt at June 2022, down from US$70.0m a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$44.9m in cash, so it actually has US$4.87m net cash.

How Healthy Is Ruth's Hospitality Group's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Ruth's Hospitality Group had liabilities of US$114.9m due within a year, and liabilities of US$258.2m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$44.9m in cash and US$34.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$294.0m.

Ruth's Hospitality Group has a market capitalization of US$558.6m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Ruth's Hospitality Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On top of that, Ruth's Hospitality Group grew its EBIT by 74% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Ruth's Hospitality Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Ruth's Hospitality Group has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Ruth's Hospitality Group actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing Up

While Ruth's Hospitality Group does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$4.87m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$24m, being 106% of its EBIT. So is Ruth's Hospitality Group's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Ruth's Hospitality Group you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

