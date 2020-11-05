Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) just released its latest third-quarter results and things are looking bullish. Ruth's Hospitality Group outperformed on both revenues and the expected loss per share, with revenues of US$63m beating estimates by 15%. Statutory losses were US$0.15, 20% smaller thanthe analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:RUTH Earnings and Revenue Growth November 5th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Ruth's Hospitality Group's five analysts is for revenues of US$374.4m in 2021, which would reflect a meaningful 12% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Ruth's Hospitality Group forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.58 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$367.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.48 in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a massive increase in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target rose 15% to US$12.50, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Ruth's Hospitality Group analyst has a price target of US$16.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$9.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Ruth's Hospitality Group's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 12% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.9%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 22% next year. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, Ruth's Hospitality Group is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Ruth's Hospitality Group's earnings potential next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Ruth's Hospitality Group going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

