RUTH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc (Symbol: RUTH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.37, changing hands as high as $19.38 per share. Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RUTH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RUTH's low point in its 52 week range is $15.16 per share, with $24.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.36.

