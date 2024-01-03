Rutgers law student claims antisemitism in lawsuit against school

By Karen Sloan

Jan 3 (Reuters) - A Rutgers law student sued the university and several law school administrators on Tuesday, alleging they discriminated and retaliated against him for raising concerns over antisemitism on campus.

Yoel Ackerman, an Orthodox Jewish first-year law student at the school in Newark, New Jersey, claims Rutgers wrongfully initiated disciplinary action against him when he reported to law school administrators what he deemed as pro-Hamas messages circulated by classmates in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Ackerman’s lawsuit, filed in a New Jersey state court, alleges he is facing potential expulsion or other “serious punishment” at hearing scheduled for Thursday. His lawyer, David Mazie of Mazie Slater Katz and Freeman, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Administrators allege that Ackerman engaged in defamation and disorderly conduct, as defined in the university’s code of student conduct, when he reported to the law school several messages exchanged in a group chat among members of the Student Bar Association, according to the complaint. Ackerman was elected to that group to represent the first-year class, his suit says.

At least one student told law school officials that Ackerman was seeking to “dox” law students supporting Palestine — which means to reveal personal information about them — the complaint alleges.

Ackerman’s suit claims that he forwarded the messages to administrators, one of which was a reposted video justifying Hamas’ attack, “with the intent to protect his fellow Jewish students and community from what he had a reasonably and in good faith believed to be harassment, intimidation, bullying and discriminatory conduct aimed at Jewish law students at the Law School,” the complaint alleges.

Rutgers spokesman Kevin Lorincz said on Wednesday that the university does not comment on pending litigation. He also said that it “takes seriously” claims of bias and intolerance in all forms.

“Any such claims are investigated and reviewed, and where appropriate, remedial or disciplinary actions are taken,” he said.

