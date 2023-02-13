Rutabaga Capital Management Cuts Stake in Geospace Technologies (GEOS)

Fintel reports that Rutabaga Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.58MM shares of Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS). This represents 4.42% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 0.68MM shares and 5.22% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.39% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Geospace Technologies. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEOS is 0.10%, an increase of 4.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.99% to 7,285K shares. The put/call ratio of GEOS is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 1,529K shares representing 11.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,509K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEOS by 2.68% over the last quarter.

Tieton Capital Management holds 847K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 852K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEOS by 10.69% over the last quarter.

Moors & Cabot holds 697K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 661K shares, representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEOS by 7.68% over the last quarter.

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 300K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares, representing a decrease of 16.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEOS by 18.60% over the last quarter.

FVRMX - Franklin Microcap Value Fund Advisor Class holds 273K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 321K shares, representing a decrease of 17.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GEOS by 31.39% over the last quarter.

Geospace Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Geospace principally designs and manufactures seismic instruments and equipment. It markets its seismic products to the oil and gas industry to locate, characterize and monitor hydrocarbon-producing reservoirs. It also markets its seismic products to other industries for vibration monitoring, border and perimeter security and various geotechnical applications. It designs and manufacture other products of a non-seismic nature, including water meter products, imaging equipment and offshore cables.

