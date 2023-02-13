Rutabaga Capital Management Cuts Stake in Crown Crafts (CRWS)

Fintel reports that Rutabaga Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.29MM shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS). This represents 2.86% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 0.65MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 55.17% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.54% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.55% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Crown Crafts is $7.65. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 30.55% from its latest reported closing price of $5.86.

The projected annual EPS is $0.97, an increase of 17.24%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crown Crafts. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRWS is 0.16%, a decrease of 8.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 4,671K shares. The put/call ratio of CRWS is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

North Star Investment Management holds 590K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 590K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWS by 16.35% over the last quarter.

Skylands Capital holds 510K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 573K shares, representing a decrease of 12.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWS by 20.72% over the last quarter.

NSDVX - North Star Dividend Fund Class I Shares holds 410K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 321K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares, representing a decrease of 8.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWS by 2.02% over the last quarter.

Ardent Capital Management holds 253K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares, representing an increase of 7.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWS by 27.57% over the last quarter.

Crown Crafts Declares $0.08 Dividend

On November 16, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022 received the payment on January 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $5.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.46%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.24%, the lowest has been 4.00%, and the highest has been 12.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.22 (n=216).

The current dividend yield is 0.80 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.81. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Crown Crafts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crown Crafts, Inc. designs, markets and distributes infant, toddler and juvenile consumer products. Founded in 1957, Crown Crafts is one of America's largest producers of infant bedding, toddler bedding, bibs and developmental toys. The Company operates through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, NoJo Baby & Kids, Inc., Sassy Baby, Inc. and Carousel Designs, LLC, which market a variety of infant, toddler and juvenile products under Company-owned trademarks, as well as licensed collections and exclusive private label programs. Sales are made directly to retailers such as mass merchants, large chain stores and juvenile specialty stores, as well as directly to consumers through www.babybedding.com.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.