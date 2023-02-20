US Markets

'Rust' prosecutors downgrade Alec Baldwin's manslaughter charges - NYT

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID DEE DELGADO

February 20, 2023 — 12:49 pm EST

Written by Akriti Sharma for Reuters ->

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Prosecutors have downgraded the involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin, reducing the possible prison time for the actor, for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Western "Rust" in 2021, the New York Times reported on Monday.

Ukrainian family of cinematographer sue Baldwin over 'Rust' shooting

Baldwin charged for 'reckless acts' leading to 'Rust' shooting

ANALYSIS-Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting case could be tough for prosecutors

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.