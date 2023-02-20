'Rust' prosecutors downgrade Alec Baldwin's manslaughter charges - NYT

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Prosecutors have downgraded the involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin, reducing the possible prison time for the actor, for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Western "Rust" in 2021, the New York Times reported on Monday.

Ukrainian family of cinematographer sue Baldwin over 'Rust' shooting

Baldwin charged for 'reckless acts' leading to 'Rust' shooting

ANALYSIS-Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting case could be tough for prosecutors

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.