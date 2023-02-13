Russo Carl Increases Position in Calix (CALX)

Fintel reports that Russo Carl has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.25MM shares of Calix Inc (CALX). This represents 10.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 18, 2022 they reported 6.90MM shares and 10.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.16% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.97% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Calix is $84.21. The forecasts range from a low of $74.74 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 61.97% from its latest reported closing price of $51.99.

The projected annual revenue for Calix is $1,013MM, an increase of 16.73%. The projected annual EPS is $1.24, an increase of 96.51%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 671 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calix. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 8.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CALX is 0.43%, an increase of 56.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.76% to 68,724K shares. The put/call ratio of CALX is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 2,604K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,652K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 72.13% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 2,277K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,715K shares, representing an increase of 24.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 42.46% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,017K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,157K shares, representing a decrease of 56.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 21.29% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,835K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,840K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 35.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,751K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,619K shares, representing an increase of 7.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 101.92% over the last quarter.

Calix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Calix, Inc. - Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Calix's platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart, connected home and business into new revenue streams.

