Russneft boss confident its creditors have no bankruptcy plans

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Russneft RNFT.MM boss Evgeny Tolochek said on Thursday that its creditors have no plans to make the Russian mid-sized oil producer, which has missed two payments on loans, bankrupt.

Tolochek also told the RBC newspaper that Russneft will be able to restore its oil output, which has been cut under a global production deal, within around two years.

"We have great partner relations with the creditors. We have no conflict, no one is trying to make us bankrupt," he told RBC.

Russneft has missed two payments totalling $46 million which were due in March and June on a $1.172 billion loan originally provided by Russian VTB bank VTBR.MM.

The loan was transferred to CQUR Bank LLC, in which VTB has a minority stake, in March, making the Qatar-based bank its largest creditor, Russneft's financial filings show.

Last week credit rating agency Fitch cut Russneft's long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to 'C' from 'CCC+'.

Tolochek said Russneft, which controlled by businessman Mikhail Gutseriyev, has been in talks on a new credit agreement with VTB and CQUR Bank.

To ensure Russia has not lost market share when a production cut deal ends in 2022, Moscow has worked out a programme of unfinished oil wells, which could start operating once the global agreement with OPEC expires.

But completing unfinished oil wells has became unfeasible due to the need to raise loans, RBC reported Tolochek as saying.

Russian banks were expected to provide part of the funds for construction of the wells under guarantees by state bank VEB.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Smith)

