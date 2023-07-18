News & Insights

Russia's Zarubezhneft to sell stake in Indonesia's Tuna block - regulator

July 18, 2023 — 04:07 am EDT

Written by Bernadette Christina and Ananda Teresia for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, July 18 (Reuters) - Oil and gas firm Zarubezhneft plans to sell its stake in Indonesia's Tuna gas project, the upstream regulator told reporters on Tuesday.

The Russian company is partnering with British oil gas company, Harbor Energy, to develop the offshore gas field located in South China Sea between Indonesia and Vietnam.

