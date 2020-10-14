Russia's Yandex.Taxi halts its operations in Romania due to local regulation

MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Yandex.Taxi, the ride-hailing arm of Russian internet giant Yandex YNDX.O, has halted its operations in Romania citing local regulations, it said on Wednesday.

"The specifics of the local passenger transportation regulation do not allow us to develop our service effectively, so we decided to focus on other countries and business areas," Yandex.Taxi added.

(Reporting by Nadezhda Tsydenova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Louise Heavens)

