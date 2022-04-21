Russia's Yandex withdraws 2022 financial guidance

April 21 (Reuters) - Russian internet giant Yandex YNDX.MMYNDX.O has withdrawn its 2022 guidance, an SEC filing showed.

"In the current circumstances, our visibility over the ... medium-term is extremely limited," the company said.

"Our previous guidance for 2022 should no longer be relied upon and we are not able to provide any forward-looking comments at this stage."

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)

