US Markets
YNDX

Russia's Yandex withdraws 2022 financial guidance

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV

Russian internet giant Yandex has withdrawn its 2022 guidance, an SEC filing showed.

April 21 (Reuters) - Russian internet giant Yandex YNDX.MMYNDX.O has withdrawn its 2022 guidance, an SEC filing showed.

"In the current circumstances, our visibility over the ... medium-term is extremely limited," the company said.

"Our previous guidance for 2022 should no longer be relied upon and we are not able to provide any forward-looking comments at this stage."

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

YNDX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular