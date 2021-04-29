Russia's Yandex to buy Acropol bank in move to develop financial services

MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - Russian internet giant Yandex YNDX.O said on Thursday it had agreed to buy mid-sized bank Acropol for 1.1 billion roubles ($14.8 million), a move that enables it to develop its financial services through the acquisition of a banking licence.

The strategic rationale in buying Acropol, ranked Russia's 330th largest bank in terms of assets as of April 1, was to obtain a banking licence, Yandex said in a statement.

Yandex has long sought a means of developing its fintech offering but split from a joint venture with state lender Sberbank SBER.MM last summer, ceding control of e-payment service Yandex.Money in the process.

In October, a $5.48 billion cash-and-share acquisition of online bank Tinkoff fell through.

The Acropol transaction is still subject to regulatory approval by the central bank, Yandex said.

($1 = 74.4350 roubles)

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Alexander Marrow; Additional reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.