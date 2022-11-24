Russia's Yandex seeks Putin's approval for restructuring - FT

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russian internet giant Yandex is seeking President Vladimir Putin's approval to sell its operations in the country and spin off its main international projects, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Yandex will also seek the president's blessing for the appointment of his longtime confidant to manage its relationship with Kremlin, the report said.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

