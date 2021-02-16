Russia's Yandex says full-year adj. net income up 2% y/y in 2020

MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Russian internet giant Yandex YNDX.O on Tuesday reported a 2% year-on-year increase in adjusted net income in 2020 and said it expects total group revenues to continue surging this year to between 305 and 320 billion roubles ($4.2-$4.4 billion).

Yandex's adjusted net income stood at 28.5 billion roubles last year, excluding its Yandex.Market e-commerce venture. Revenues were up 39% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2020, contributing to a 24% increase in consolidated revenues for the full year compared with 2019.

The company's taxi segment, which includes its ride-hailing arm Yandex.Taxi, grew 49% in 2020 and its revenues of 68 billion roubles accounted for 31% of the company's total, the company said.

($1 = 73.3053 roubles)

(Reporting by Nadezhda Tsydenova and Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova)

