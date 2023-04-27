News & Insights

Russia's Yandex reports revenue jump, return to Q1 profitability

Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

April 27, 2023 — 06:00 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

April 27 (Reuters) - Russian tech giant Yandex YNDX.O on Thursday reported a 54% jump in first-quarter revenue to 163.3 billion roubles ($2 billion) and a return to profitability after sliding to a net loss in the same period of last year.

Since Russia despatched troops to Ukraine in February 2022, Yandex - often dubbed "Russia's Google" - has struggled to balance domestic pressure with the interests of its Western investors. Its Dutch-registered holding company plans to divest ownership and control of most of Yandex Group.

Yandex posted adjusted net income of 2.6 billion roubles, but did not provide a comparison due to what it said was the low base effect caused by a one-off 5.9 billion-rouble payment to employees in March 2022.

Yandex last year reported a net loss of 8.1 billion roubles in the first quarter of 2022.

($1 = 81.5500 roubles)

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Alexander Marrow Editing by David Goodman )

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

