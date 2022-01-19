Russia's Yandex reaches settlement in search engine dispute - antimonopoly service

MOSCOW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Russian tech giant Yandex YNDX.O has reached a settlement agreement in a competition law dispute over its search engine results, Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said on Wednesday.

FAS told Yandex last February that it had created unequal market conditions for general online search services, that it was preferentially promoting its own products and asked it to stop. Yandex at the time said it was ready to defend its position.

