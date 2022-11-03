YNDX

Russia's Yandex posts 46% jump in revenues in Q3

November 03, 2022 — 06:00 am EDT

Written by Alexander Marrow and Gleb Stolyarov for Reuters ->

This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russian internet giant Yandex YNDX.O on Thursday reported a 46% year-on-year increase in total revenues in the third quarter to 133.2 billion roubles ($2.14 billion) and expanded its dominant share in the domestic search market.

Yandex in August sold its news aggregator, content platform Zen and homepage yandex.ru to state-controlled VK VKCODR.MM in a move that is expected to tighten the government's grip on the internet, but maintains Yandex's stranglehold on online searches, which account for a little under half of its revenues.

