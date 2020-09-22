US Markets
Russia's Yandex in talks to buy online bank Tinkoff for $5.5 bln

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV

Russian bank TCS Group Holding, parent company of online bank Tinkoff, said on Tuesday that it was in talks to sell Tinkoff to Russian Internet giant Yandex for $5.48 billion, or $27.64 per Tinkoff share.

The deal will be a cash and shares transaction, TCS said in a statement, adding that the announcement was made by Tinkoff with the agreement and approval of Yandex.

