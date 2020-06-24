US Markets
Russia's Yandex in 'active dialogue' with Uber over Yandex.Taxi -CFO

Alexander Marrow
Nadezhda Tsydenova
Russian internet giant Yandex is very interested in taking full control of its Yandex.Taxi business and is in active dialogue with Uber which has a stake in the ride-hailing service, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

"We are in active dialogue, there is nothing imminent, but we are very interested in taking full control of that asset," CFO Greg Abovsky said on a conference call.

Late on Tuesday, Yandex revealed plans to terminate its partnership in two joint ventures with Russia's largest lender Sberbank SBER.MM and to raise $800 million to finance future growth.

