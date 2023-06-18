News & Insights

US Markets
YNDX

Russia's Yandex fined for refusing to share user information with security services

Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

June 18, 2023 — 06:06 pm EDT

Written by Lidia Kelly for Reuters ->

June 19 (Reuters) - A Moscow court fined Nasdaq-listed Yandex YNDX.O 2 million roubles ($24,242) for repeatedly refusing to provide the Federal Security Service, or FSB, with information about its users, Russia's state TASS news agency reported early on Monday.

Since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the search engine Yandex, while not itself under sanctions, has struggled to balance domestic pressure with the interests of its Western investors, and is now divesting its main revenue-generating businesses inside Russia and developing four newer units internationally.

($1 = 82.5000 roubles)

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; editing by Diane Craft)

((lidia.kelly@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

YNDX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.