Russia's Yandex fined for refusing to share user information with security services

June 19 (Reuters) - A Moscow court fined Nasdaq-listed Yandex YNDX.O 2 million roubles ($24,242) for repeatedly refusing to provide the Federal Security Service, or FSB, with information about its users, Russia's state TASS news agency reported early on Monday.

Since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the search engine Yandex, while not itself under sanctions, has struggled to balance domestic pressure with the interests of its Western investors, and is now divesting its main revenue-generating businesses inside Russia and developing four newer units internationally.

($1 = 82.5000 roubles)

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; editing by Diane Craft)

((lidia.kelly@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.