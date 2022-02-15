US Markets
YNDX

Russia's Yandex eyes $6.5 bln annual revenue in 2022 after FY profit slip

Contributors
Gleb Stolyarov Reuters
Alexander Marrow Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

Russian internet giant Yandex on Tuesday reported a 55% decrease in adjusted net income in 2021 but said it expects total group revenues to continue their upward trajectory this year to reach 490-500 billion roubles ($6.50-$6.63 billion).

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Russian internet giant Yandex YNDX.O on Tuesday reported a 55% decrease in adjusted net income in 2021 but said it expects total group revenues to continue their upward trajectory this year to reach 490-500 billion roubles ($6.50-$6.63 billion).

Yandex's adjusted net income stood at 8 billion roubles last year, down 55% on a like-for-like basis and now including its Yandex.Market e-commerce venture. The company said annual profit was impacted by investments into high-growth segments of the business, such as e-commerce and media services.

Yandex said total e-commerce gross merchandise volume (GMV) should double in 2022, while GMV in its ride-hailing and car-sharing business should reach 700-720 billion roubles in 2022.

Total revenues were up 54% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2021, and increased by the same amount over the full year to 356.2 billion roubles, above company guidance of 340-350 billion roubles.

($1 = 75.4250 roubles)

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

YNDX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular