Russia's Yandex CEO agrees to extend share lock-up until end-2023

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The largest shareholder of Russian internet giant Yandex YNDX.O, CEO and founder Arkady Volozh, has agreed to extend the lock-up period on his Class B shares for two years, the company said on Monday.

The current agreement was made in December 2019, when Yandex approved changes to its corporate governance structure in response to a bill proposing limits to foreign ownership of significant internet resources. That agreement will now be extended until Dec. 31, 2023, Yandex said.

Volozh's family trust currently holds about 30.8 million Class B shares. Those shares give Volozh 45.3% voting power and an 8.6% economic stake in the company, which has 322,860,322 Class A shares and 35,698,674 Class B shares.

Principal pre-IPO shareholders, directors, officers and employees have 52.1% of the votes and 12.3% economic ownership.

Yandex said Volozh has no current plan to sell his Class B shares.

"(Volozh) and Yandex believe that a continued lock-up will provide clarity to the market in this regard and continuity for Yandex over the coming years," Yandex said in a statement.

Moscow-listed shares in Yandex YNDX.MM were down 2.5% as of 1308 GMT, slightly underperforming the wider market.

