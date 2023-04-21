US Markets
YNDX

Russia's Yandex buys Uber's stake in joint venture for $702.5 mln

Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

April 21, 2023 — 09:22 am EDT

MOSCOW, April 21 (Reuters) - Russian tech giant Yandex YNDX.O said on Friday it had bought Uber's UBER.N stake in their joint taxi venture for $702.5 million.

"As a result of the deal, Yandex will become the sole owner of the group, which includes a taxi ordering service, carsharing and scooter rental," Yandex said in a statement.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

