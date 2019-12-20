US Markets

Russia's Yandex approves corporate governance structure changes

Contributors
Nadezhda Tsydenova Reuters
Maria Tsvetkova Reuters
Published
MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Changes to the corporate governance structure of Russian internet giant Yandex YNDX.O were approved on Friday, the company said, in a move that should help to limit the state's pressure on the company.

Yandex's priority 'golden share' has passed from Russian state-owned lender Sberbank SBER.MM to a new public interest foundation, which will oversee the business and have expanded veto powers over company ownership.

