Russia's Yandex approves corporate governance structure changes

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Changes to the corporate governance structure of Russian internet giant Yandex YNDX.O were approved on Friday, the company said, in a move that should help to limit the state's pressure on the company.

Yandex's priority 'golden share' has passed from Russian state-owned lender Sberbank SBER.MM to a new public interest foundation, which will oversee the business and have expanded veto powers over company ownership.

(Reporting by Nadezhda Tsydenova and Maria Tsvetkova, Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.