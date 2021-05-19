US Markets
Russia's Yandex appoints Svetlana Demyashkevich as CFO

Maria Kiselyova Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV

MOSCOW, May 19 (Reuters) - Russian internet company Yandex YNDX.O said on Wednesday it had appointed Svetlana Demyashkevich, former CFO of Russia's biggest food retailer X5 Retail Group PJPq.L, as its chief financial officer.

She begins in the role on June 1. The company has also appointed Vadim Marchuk as Chief Operating Officer.

